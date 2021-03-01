Authorities: Man arrested in Coeburn, Va. after injuring people with stick and pistol

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Wise County, Virginia said a man has been arrested after he reportedly became violent with a stick, and then a pistol.

A release issued by Wise County officials Monday said Zachary Deel, 28, of St. Paul, showed up at a home on Stone Mountain Road in Coeburn and started an altercation.

According to that release, “Statements from witnesses were that Deel arrived

intoxicated with a stick and when he was asked to leave, he became upset striking one

of them in the head.”

Witnesses also reported that Deel then fired a pistol and hit “multiple subjects.”

One person was able to get the gun away from Deel, and throw it into the woods.

Authorities reported they did recover the pistol.

Deel has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Deel is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276)328-3566.