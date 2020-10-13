Authorities: Man arrested after firing gun into Wise County, Va. home, told investigators residents ‘had disrespected him’

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities said a man from Lynchburg, Virginia is now in custody after reportedly firing multiple rounds inside a Wise County home.

According to officials at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Manuela Sotillo Solo, 27, of Lynchburg, is charged with attempted first degree murder charges after he fired a gun into a home on Gardner Hollow Road.

In a release issued Tuesday authorities said in part, “Witnesses confirmed that Mr. Solo fired multiple rounds into the home occupied by several other individuals. Officers observed several bullet holes in the walls of the home and damage to several items inside the home, including walls, celling, cabinets, washer, dryer, door and roof”

Solo reportedly told investigators that he was angry at the residents of that home because they “had disrespected him.”

Solo now faces two counts of attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, and felony destruction of property.”

No further information was immediately available.