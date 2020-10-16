Authorities: Local college student ‘admitted that she had fabricated the entire story’ about sexual assault during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A local college student is charged with giving a false report to a law enforcement officer after she reportedly called authorities and told them she was sexually assaulted during a traffic stop.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they received the initial report about the incident from Dyanie Bermeo, 21, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, “stating that a law enforcement officer or a person impersonating a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop had sexually assaulted her.”

In a news release Friday, authorities said the King University student reported the alleged incident happened at the intersection of Old Jonesboro Road and Spring Creek Road on September 29.

A “full-scale investigation” was conducted with multiple agencies.

The incident even led to faculty at King University to distribute a safety bulletin to their students.

Authorities said in Friday’s release that Bermeo “admitted that she had fabricated the entire story.”

She is charged with giving a false report to a law enforcement officer, a class 1 misdemeanor.

No further information was immediately available.