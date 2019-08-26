Authorities: John Battle H.S. cheer coach charged with embezzlement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said a cheerleading coach at John Battle High School has been charged with embezzlement.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman, Jessica Ritter-Buchanan, 24, was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement on August 23rd.

Authorities said school officials were alerted to “possible suspicious activity” regarding the handling of cheerleading funds. That activity was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release issued Monday, authorities said an investigation revealed that approximately $700 was missing from an online fundraiser that the cheerleaders conducted over the summer.

Authorities added that Buchanan was in charge of that fundraiser and making sure the money was turned into the school.

It was stated in that news release Buchanan was not a teacher within the school system, and was only hired as the head cheerleading coach for John Battle High School.

Buchanan has since been released on a $2,500 bond and has a pending court date.

No other details were immediately available.