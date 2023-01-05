GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County authorities say they are investigating after a video showing two people engaging in an apparent sex act at a Grundy gas station went viral on social media.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says that along with the Grundy Police Department, it is investigating an incident that took place on New Year’s Day at the Double Kwik in Grundy.

The Buchanan County commonwealth’s attorney confirmed the acts contained within the explicit video are at the center of that investigation.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Grundy Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says “any criminal charges will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”