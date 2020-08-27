Authorities investigating possible homicide in Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Several agencies are investigating a possible homicide in Big Stone Gap.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, a person of interest is in police custody and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Slemp said the possible homicide happened on Albemarle Street.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Big Stone Gap Police Department, and commonwealth’s attorney office are investigating.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.