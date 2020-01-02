Authorities investigating home invasion, stabbing in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities in Carter County are investigating a home invasion and stabbing Wednesday night in the 900 block of Blue Springs Road.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner went to the door of his house and was stabbed twice by a suspect identified as Justin Williams. The homeowner then disarmed and subdued Williams until deputies arrived.

Both Williams and the homeowner were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the homeowner was seriously wounded but deputies believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

