JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official.

Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway.

The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint was filed by a high school student alleging inappropriate conduct by a teacher with a minor.

“In the interest of protecting the rights of the victim, and the integrity of the case, we are not releasing any additional information,” Boyd said in a statement.

Boyd said any additional actions taken will be determined by the outcome of the sheriff’s office’s investigation.