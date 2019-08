CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in a pool.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was found in her pool on Peter Slagle Road in the Watauga community.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened.

No other details have been released.

