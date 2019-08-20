1  of  2
Authorities in standoff with wanted man in Erwin

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(Photo: WJHL)

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are on the scene of a standoff with a wanted person in Erwin.

According to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, a man has barricaded himself inside a home on Chestoa Pike.

The sheriff’s office says officers spotted the man, who has outstanding warrants, in a vehicle in downtown Erwin earlier today and followed it to 1650 Chestoa Pike.

The man threatened to kill a woman who was inside the home, but she later escaped through a back door according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the suspect is still inside and may have access to weapons.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

