Authorities in standoff with wanted man in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are on the scene of a standoff with a wanted person in Erwin.

According to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, a man has barricaded himself inside a home on Chestoa Pike.

The sheriff’s office says officers spotted the man, who has outstanding warrants, in a vehicle in downtown Erwin earlier today and followed it to 1650 Chestoa Pike.

The man threatened to kill a woman who was inside the home, but she later escaped through a back door according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the suspect is still inside and may have access to weapons.

