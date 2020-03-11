Authorities in standoff with robbery suspect near Abingdon

1  of  2
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are currently in a standoff with an armed robbery and abduction suspect near Abingdon.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis says a man wanted out of Tazewell County has barricaded himself inside a home along Route 19 near Hidden Valley Road.

Deputies have recovered a shotgun from the house but assume he is still armed and dangerous.

A female suspect has been arrested.

Andis said there was a fire in the house that may have been set by the suspects, but deputies extinguished it.

News Channel 11 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.COM.

