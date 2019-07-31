UPDATE: Man in custody in Washington County, Va. standoff

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A man is in custody following a standoff in Washington County, Virginia.

Sheriff Fred Newman says deputies responded to a breaking and entering call around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Porterfield Highway between Abingdon and Lebanon.

Authorities say the suspect refused to leave the home’s garage and a standoff ensued. A SWAT team was called in and a section of Porterfield Highway was shut down as a precaution.

After several hours, authorities entered the garage and found the suspect hiding under a car. Newman says teargas was used.

The sheriff believes the suspect knew the people living in the home.

The suspect’s name has not been released yet, but Newman says he was wanted on warrants in Russell County, Va. and Sullivan County, Tenn.

More information will be available Wednesday according to Newman.