Authorities in Lee County, Va. ask for public’s help in finding missing woman, child

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Lee County, Virginia are asking the public for help in searching for a missing woman and 5-year-old child.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Tonda Qualls, and Nicole Qualls, 5, were last seen in the Jasper area of Lee County.

Authorities said Tonda was last seen wearing a tan shirt, white shorts, flip flops.

Lee County, Virginia Sheriff Gary Parsons said the two missing are mother and daughter.

Sheriff Parsons said as of now they are unsure if they are in danger, but there is a search that has been organized in the Jasper community between Big Stone Gap and Duffield.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call Lee County Sheriff’s Office (276) 346-7777.