ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County investigators have released the name of the man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Edward Cross, 43, was shot on Hillside Drive in the Sinking creek community.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office announced that two men, Austin Brady, 25, and Kenneth Dayton, 40, were wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Investigators said gunfire was exchanged between Cross and another person.