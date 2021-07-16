Authorities identify possible Boone Lake drowning victim

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a possible drowning victim on Boone Lake.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies have searched the area of the lake around the Carroll Creek Road since Tuesday but have been unable to locate David Schreck, 32.

Deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of Carroll Creek Road. Neighbors told deputies they heard a man in distress and a woman telling him to float on his back. The sheriff’s office arrested the woman later that morning on the other side of the lake on public intoxication charges. Investigators say she is cooperating in the investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Investigations Team, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have used divers, underwater drones, and boats equipped with sonar. On the first day of the search, an article of clothing belonging to Schreck was found.

Schreck is 6’1″, weighs around 200 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected but is asking the public to be on the lookout for Schreck and wants boaters on Boone Lake to be aware of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-788-1414.