Authorities: Elizabethton man charged with attempted rape, aggravated burglary

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man is facing attempted rape and aggravated burglary charges after authorities say he broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Anthony Payne, 47, was arrested on Sunday, August 23.

CCSO reports that deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of East Fourth Avenue in Watauga at 2:36 a.m. after being informed of a sexual assault.

The report says deputies spoke with the victim, who said that Payne had broken into her residence and sexually assaulted her.

The scene was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Following an investigation, Payne was arrested and charged with attempted rape and aggravated burglary.

According to Carter County court officials, Payne appeared in General Sessions Court on Monday, August 24.

Payne’s court date was reset for Friday, September 4 and his bond was increased to $100,000.

Payne was assigned a public defender to represent him.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Payne is still being held in the Carter County Jail.