Authorities continue to drain quarry in search for missing Unicoi Co. man

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Unicoi County continued to drain an old quarry on private property in the ongoing search for Luc Vance.

Crews began searching the quarry after a sonar operator captured an image of something in the pond Monday night.

PREVIOUS STORY: Unicoi County Sheriff: Divers call off search of old quarry for night in Luc Vance case

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said Monday night that divers went down into the quarry pond. However, due to the “murky water” and brush and trees in the water, divers were unable to find anything.

A cadaver dog was also brought in. The sheriff said the dog did alert around the pond, and they decided it was “feasible to drain” the water.

Luc Vance is a father and restaurant owner who went missing October 30.

SEE ALSO: Family of missing Unicoi Co. man Luc Vance says it’s as if he vanished

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.