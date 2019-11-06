Authorities asking for public’s help in church arson investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a reported arson at a Methodist church.

According to a post by the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department, the arson took place at the Gethsemane Methodist Church on South Waterfork Road in Greystone.

That reported arson happened sometime between November 3 and 5th.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys at 423-798-1800 with any information.

You may also text or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000.