Authorities asking for help finding missing Marion man

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing man from Marion.

They are looking for 29-year-old Matthew Chaphe.

The sheriff’s office says Chaphe’s family hasn’t seen him since October 9.

He is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and a dark goatee.

Anyone with information on Chaphe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.

