Authorities asking for help finding missing Jonesborough man

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Nicholas Rios Todd was last seen by family members on the evening of June 2 before he was supposed to go to work in Greeneville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Todd drives a light gold 2007 Hyundai Sonata.

Family members told the sheriff’s office that Todd has a history of having seizures and his disappearance is unusual.

Anyone who sees Todd is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.