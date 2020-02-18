Authorities arrest eight on drug charges in Buchanan County

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested eight people on drug-related indictments in Buchanan County.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests were made on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office worked with the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force and Virginia State Police. VSP’s tactical team was used in the operation.

The sheriff’s office says crystal methamphetamine and marijuana were seized.

The following arrests were made:

Matthew Eugene Stevens, 32 of Pilgrams Knob, VA

4 counts of Distribution of Schedule I/II controlled substance

3 counts of Common Nuisance

Angie Renee Tester, 53 of Hurley, VA

5 counts of Distribution of Schedule I/II controlled substance

2 counts of Distribution of Schedule III controlled substance

1 count of Conspire to Distribute Schedule I/II controlled substance

4 counts of Common Nuisance

Buddy Nicholas Hurley, 43 of Big Rock, VA

1 count of Distribution of Schedule I/II controlled substance

Matthew Allen Yates, 30 of Grundy, VA

1 count of Distribution of Schedule III controlled substance

1 count of Common Nuisance

Betty Sue Fuller, 65 of Vansant, VA

2 counts of Distribution of Schedule III controlled substance

1 count of Common Nuisance

David Hunt, 52 of Hurley, VA

1 count of Distribution of Schedule I/II controlled substance

1 count of Conspire to Distribute Schedule I/II controlled substance

Richard Mark Griffey, 45 of Hurley, VA

1 count of Distribution of Schedule I/II controlled substance

1 count of Common Nuisance

Tammy Mae Shortridge, 53 of Grundy, VA

2 counts of Distribution of Schedule I/II controlled substance

1 count of Common Nuisance

The sheriff’s office says additional suspects are being sought.