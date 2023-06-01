LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local businesses are gearing up to celebrate National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2, and you can score some free treats.

According to Shana Smucker with Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Pretzels, everyone in line at the business’s Limestone store will be given a free original glazed doughnut on Friday.

At Daylight Donuts on W State of Franklin Road in Johnson City, store visitors will receive a free glazed doughnut as well.

Peggy Ann Bakery in Greeneville will also hand out a single free glazed doughnut for customers on Friday.

Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia is celebrating by giving out one free doughnut of any flavor to each customer with the purchase of any drink.