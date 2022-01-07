Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts to celebrate shop’s grand opening in Limestone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — What began as a food truck serving up homemade doughnuts, soft pretzels and freshly squeezed lemonade has settled next to Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market, but with a twist — now it’s in a building.

The grand opening of Auntie Ruth’s Doughnut Shop at 3253 Hwy. 11-E will mark the company’s first stationary location, and the community is invited to celebrate.

Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Auntie Ruth’s will host its grand opening from its newest location with door prizes, free doughnuts, hot chocolate, merch and more.

(Photo courtesy of Ruth Kauffman)

(Photo courtesy of Ruth Kauffman)

The shop said on Facebook the eatery has been in the works for months.

