JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s official: Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Pretzels is coming to Johnson City to stay.

On Friday, the shop made the announcement on social media, stating the new Johnson City store will be a donut, pretzel and coffee shop.

“We continue to be blown away by the support that we’ve received [at Limestone], but we’re excited to start the new venture that’s been brewing for a while,” said a post from the shop.

The shop hopes to have a soft opening at the end of May or the beginning of June with a grand opening later on.

Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Pretzels is currently located beside Troyer’s Mountain View in Limestone and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.