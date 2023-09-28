JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Coffee officially opened its new Johnson City location Thursday morning.

Co-owner of Auntie Ruth’s, Ruth Kauffman, previously told News Channel 11 that the new store plans to offer indoor seating and specialty coffee, as well as the popular doughnuts and pretzels the business is known for.

Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Coffee, located at 612 Lyle Street, will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

