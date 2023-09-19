JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular Tri-Cities doughnut location plans to open near the end of the month.

According to a post on social media by Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Coffee, the new location at 612 Lyle Street in Johnson City will open on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The location will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the post states.

“We appreciate your patience and support during this long process and are so excited to finally get to serve you in Johnson City,” the business wrote.

In May, Auntie Ruth’s co-owner Ruth Kauffman told News Channel 11 about her plans for the new store offering indoor seating and specialty coffee, as well as the classic doughnuts and pretzels the business is known for.

Kauffman previously said the Auntie Ruth’s team is eager to serve customers again since retiring their food truck in 2022.