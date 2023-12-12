NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after large pay raises and bonuses for Tennessee prison correctional officers, there is little improvement in staffing and heavy reliance on overtime persists, an audit of the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) found.

The result, the audit found, is increasing difficulty “staff(ing) all posts necessary to provide a safe and secure prison environment, resulting in adverse impacts on facility operations.”

Northeast Correctional Center in Mountain City has gone from having the state’s second-lowest correctional officer (CO) turnover rate in fiscal 2020 to the second highest in fiscal 2023, out of 10 state-operated prisons. Northeast’s 78% turnover rate in fiscal 2022 was the state’s highest.

Northeast Correctional Complex’s correction officer vacancy rate has gone from significantly lower than the state average three years ago to higher than that average now. (Photo: WJHL)

Northeast has also seen its CO vacancy rate go from just over half the statewide average in 2020 and 2021 to higher than the state average in fiscal 2022 and 2023.

The state continues to suffer from an “ongoing and deeply rooted challenge of attrition,” according to the audit released Tuesday from the state comptroller’s office.

While its findings covered multiple operational areas including provision of programs and medical care to preparing inmates for post-release life, the most significant issue — and likely a main contributor to the other programs — was staffing.

The state approved a 37% increase to beginning CO pay in late 2021, to $44,500, along with bonuses of up to $5,000. That was in the middle of a fiscal year that statewide CO vacancy rates spiked at 36%. Those rates have decreased since then, but slowly.

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023, the statewide CO vacancy rate was 30%, though it had dropped to 26% by the end of August 2023.

The audit said TDOC has tried to plug the gaps with overtime, but that strategy has risen to the level of “unsustainable overtime hours.”

During visits, auditors found everything from limited security support during emergency situations such as overdoses and fights to “staff working to exhaustion and having little time to eat or be relieved for a break.”

Those visits, which occurred in February through April, also found individual COs solely responsible for entire housing units, even though staffing patterns call for three or four COs per unit. They also discovered doors and gates that should have been secured were sometimes left open for convenience.

Attrition — new employees not sticking with the job — remains high. Even after bonuses and pay increases were implemented, 44% of new hires left within 12 months and 34% left within six months.

Turnover at Northeast has risen to higher than the state average. (Photo: WJHL)

The cost of overtime, it turns out, exceeded what it would take to fill the department’s 662 CO vacancies as of June 30. Filling all those positions would cost about $30 million, while overtime, even as it didn’t fill all the gaps, cost the state $33.4 million in a year.

In its response, TDOC said it would continue to solicit staff input on operations, recruitment and retention through “Town Hall meetings, confidential feedback, and detailed reviews of facility security rosters and posts.”

While TDOC’s overall state-operated CO vacancy rates have followed a bell-shaped curve, rising from 27% in 2020 to 36% in 2022 down to 26% as of Aug. 31, Northeast’s rate remained at twice its 2020 level as of Aug. 31 this year.

Its vacancy rate was 15% in 2020, and 19% in 2021 before spiking to 33% in fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2023, when seven of 10 prisons saw declines in vacancy rates, Northeast’s rose to 36% before dropping to 30% as of Aug. 31.

Turnover statewide was 44% in 2020, 46% in 2021 and 47% in 2022 before dropping to 37% in 2023. At Northeast, it was 35% in 2020, 44% in 2021, 78% (highest in the state) in 2022 and 51% in 2023.

News Channel 11 reached out to TDOC for comment late Tuesday afternoon and was still awaiting a response as of publication.