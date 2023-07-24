KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An auction is being held for Solar Titan USA’s equipment after it was put under a federal court’s control, and a receiver was placed in charge of its assets.

Furrow Auction Company is conducting the live and online auction. Bidding is currently open, and the auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10001 Hall Road, then will move to 10306 Yellow Pine Lane around 10:30 a.m. A preview of the auction will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Up for grabs in the auction are service trucks and vehicles, covered enclosed dual axle trailers, equipment, four post hydraulic lift, battery cabinets, batteries, solar edge storage inverter, solar panels, fuses and breakers, tools, office equipment, appliances, computers, furnishings and more. To find the full list, click here.

Solar Titan was placed under the court’s control in February after hundreds of customer complaints. Richard Ray, Principal of Tria Financial Consulting, was appointed receiver of the company. He has assumed temporary oversight of Solar Titan USA and its assets.

Several Solar Titan customers say they had to wait on their systems or that they didn’t save money on power bills contrary to the pitch given by solar titan’s sales force. State prosecutors from Tennessee and Kentucky received similar complaints, leading them to take the company to court.

The announcement of the auction comes after the owner of a warehouse leased by the company claimed he was not being paid rent, despite Solar Titan’s equipment still being at the facility.