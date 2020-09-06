Attorney’s Office: Man wanted for murder out of Ohio spotted in Russell County, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office posted on social media that a suspect wanted for murder out of Ohio was spotted early on Sunday in the county.

According to the post, James C. Miller is wanted for murder by the U.S. Marshals. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The following was posted by the Attorney’s Office on Facebook:

“If you know the whereabouts of this man, you are urged to call law enforcement immediately. You may call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8033. If you want to remain anonymous, call or text the tip line at 276-415-0103, you may leave a message.”