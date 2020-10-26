Attorney: Video believed to show ‘full version of events’ found regarding BLM protester hit-and-run case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The attorney for the man accused of hitting a Black Lives Matter protester with his vehicle says a second video of the incident in Johnson City has been discovered.

Mac Meade, attorney for Jared Lafer, told News Channel 11 that the second video of the alleged hit-and-run was found while the defense was looking for evidence in the case.

Meade says the new video shows the “full version of events, including those immediately prior to the video that’s circulated online.”

Meade believes the video supports Lafer’s claims that the incident occurred due to feeling he and his family were in danger.

The video cannot be released at this time, but Meade expects it will be shown at Lafer’s preliminary hearing.

Lafer turned himself into Johnson City police on September 14 and was charged with aggravated assault.

Meade has previously stated that Lafer “did what he felt was necessary to get out of a situation that he felt was dangerous to his family.”

Meade told News Channel 11 in September that Lafer’s wife and three children were in the vehicle with him at the time of the incident.

The protester involved in the incident, Jonathan Bowers, told police that the SUV driven by Bowers had honked at the protesters on State of Franklin and continued rolling forward at the crossing.

Bowers claims the SUV bumped him, knocked him down and ran over both of his legs.

Lafer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 10 at 1:30 p.m.