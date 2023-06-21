JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The saga surrounding former Johnson City businessman and alleged serial rapist Sean Williams is entering a new phase — attorneys’ efforts to help alleged victims seek redress in civil court.

Vanessa Baehr-Jones, a former federal prosecutor and partner in Advocates for Survivors of Abuse, led the investigation into remedies over potential civil rights violations related to police handling of multiple allegations of rape or sexual abuse by Williams.

She spoke to News Channel 11 Tuesday about what alleged victims have told her and described the legal bases for civil claims in these kinds of cases. Wednesday, a lawsuit representing nine alleged victims and naming the city, former police chief Karl Turner and eight other officers as defendants was filed in federal court in Greeneville.

“We are interested in holding all entities and individuals who are responsible and enabled this conduct to go on for years accountable as part of our civil complaint,” Baehr-Jones said.

Baehr-Jones learned of the Williams case a year ago from attorneys for Kateri Dahl. A former federal prosecutor who worked with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) on specific types of cases that merited federal charges, Dahl sued the JCPD last June for retaliatory discharge in relation to a case involving Williams.

Dahl’s lawsuit includes allegations that Williams “was credibly accused of raping multiple women” and that the JCPD and then-chief Turner “intentionally or recklessly failed to investigate” Williams despite Dahl’s repeated requests that the department do so. Williams, who has been jailed since late April on a federal felony weapons charge and two North Carolina drug charges, has never faced any charges related to sexual assault in Johnson City.

“I think anytime you’re talking about entities or individuals who in any way shape or form made it possible, enabled, their actions played a role in this conduct happening, that’s incredibly serious,” Baehr-Jones said.

“We’re talking about years of a dangerous predator, who was a known drug dealer by the way, drugging and raping women. That’s as serious kind of conduct as you get and that conduct causing incredible harm, so anybody who’s inculcated in that conspiracy in any way, under any theory of liability, that’s very serious.”

Williams was on the run for nearly two years after JCPD officers unsuccessfully attempted to serve a federal weapons warrant on him in May 2021. The “memorandum of understanding” governing Dahl’s work with JCPD was not renewed shortly before she would have started her third year in July 2021, and she filed her lawsuit on June 23, 2023.

Enter Baehr-Jones

In 2021, Baehr-Jones left the prosecutorial world — where she managed intake of child exploitation cases while coordinating Project Safe Neighborhood in Los Angeles — to start Advocates for Survivors of Abuse with another former federal prosecutor, Ami Sheth Sagel. She said one of Dahl’s attorneys knew of her practice and asked shortly after Dahl’s lawsuit was filed whether she’d be willing to let Williams’s alleged victims contact her about potential civil action.

“To their great credit, they were really committed to having survivors have their own legal representation,” she said.

“The whole process I felt very comfortable with because it was all about empowering these people who are looking for help to find it and find what was right for them.”

“These people” turned out to be, so far, nine “Jane Does” alleged to have been raped or sexually assaulted by Williams, Beahr-Jones said.

“I think the sheer number of victims, as somebody who’s been practicing in this space either as a prosecutor or as a civil lawyer for this many years, it’s really staggering,” she said. “There’s only one other case that I can think of where I’ve had an offender who preyed on … the number of known victims at this point.”

‘What does justice look like for you?’

Monetary damages are one obvious angle of pursuit in civil court, but Baehr-Jones said other “truth-speaking tools of the civil justice system” that can extend beyond compensation for survivors.

“I think about this all the time of how can we use the tools of the civil justice system, and as advocates for survivors, persuade and help the criminal justice system in accomplishing justice in the way that they are able to to advance the bigger idea of what justice looks like for this client,” she said.

Baehr-Jones said she and Caroline Drinnon, a Nashville-area attorney who is also working with the alleged survivors of Williams’s sexual assaults, are “representing everybody” regardless of any ability to pay.

Drinnon said a potential advantage of civil court is its reliance on a “preponderance of the evidence standard” to reach a favorable verdict for a plaintiff. Criminal cases require proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and both women said that’s a very high bar particularly in sexual assault cases, which the state sometimes won’t even prosecute without incontrovertible evidence.

Baehr-Jones said two primary clauses within the Constitution are typically at play in these cases — due process and equal protection.

“One tool civil litigators have used is to say if a police department or government entity has policies or practices that fail to protect women or fail to protect sexual assault survivors, and those policies or practices are animated by discrimination, they’re based on a discriminatory animus towards women, that’s a claim that women can bring under the equal protection clause,” she said.

At the due process level, she said a violation occurs if a government entity “violates your substantive due process rights by doing something that shocks the conscience, or does something called a state created danger where the state actor is actually part of creating this danger.”

She said the federal Title IX law also protects women from discrimination, which is sometimes used in civil cases of alleged victims of sexual assault.

‘The number of survivors is just tragic’

The state never brought any rape or sexual assault charges against Williams. Baehr-Jones, though, said from everything she can gather, JCPD officers were leery of prosecuting on what is called a “he said, she said” case.

But Baehr-Jones said the number of known alleged survivors — those who have talked to her or are otherwise documented — is higher than all but one of the cases she worked as a federal prosecutor.

“You can almost get lost in that tragedy because he was allowed to perpetrate his crimes for so long without any kind of accountability, without … the typical process you would expect from law enforcement,” she said.

Regardless of any court outcome, Baehr-Jones said her clients “will be winning the minute their claims are filed” because they are “speaking their truth.”

“The minute that they have said, ‘I’m not allowing Sean Williams to write the end of my story,’ they are going to be writing the end of their story. And this is about them coming forward together, and having justice and demanding justice for what happened to them.”

From Baehr-Jones’s perspective at this point, her clients have been “waiting for years” to get justice, and “there are a number of entities who are accountable for that wait.”

She said she and her partner always seek to put forward what clients say is right for them. She said they use a trauma-informed approach with clients and focus on their perspective of “what justice looks like for them.”

“Whether that be helping them to interact with the criminal justice process, and make sure that there’s accountability in that forum, whether that be filing a civil complaint, or whether that be filing for what’s called restitution as part of a criminal proceeding.”

Baehr-Jones also said criminal sexual assault or rape charges against Williams are not an impossibility at this point. Tennessee’s statute of limitations for aggravated rape is 15 years, and it is eight years for both rape and aggravated sexual assault.

“We are committed to doing everything we can and volunteering information and being as cooperative as possible to enable criminal charges to be brought that should have been brought long ago,” Baehr-Jones said. “But it is absolutely not too late for there to be real criminal accountability here.”