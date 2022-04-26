BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposed merger between the South Fork Utility District and Bristol Bluff City Utility District will not be decided upon Tuesday.

The South Fork Board of Directors was supposed to vote on the proposed merger during a public meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Blountville courthouse.

However, an attorney representing the utility district told attendees that the meeting would not take place due to a lack of quorum.

Last week, South Fork announced the proposed merger with Bristol Bluff City Utility District following a state comptroller’s investigation which found “questionable payments” of nearly $1.7 million to the utility’s district manager.

