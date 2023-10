NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Attorney General Miyares and former governor George Allen will visit Norton and Big Stone Gap on Thursday.

Miyares and Allen will host a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) Appreciation Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Shriners Club in Norton.

At 3:30 p.m., Miyares will provide remarks at the Blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap and explore downtown.

On Friday, the pair will also visit Abingdon and Marion as part of Miyares Annual Southwest Virginia RV Tour.