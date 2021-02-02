Attorney for woman accused of fatally stabbing ETSU professor files motion for mental evaluation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The attorney for Annette Harvey, the woman accused of fatally stabbing an ETSU professor, said he intends to file a motion for a mental health evaluation.

Harvey appeared in Washington County, Tennessee court Tuesday morning. Her attorney, Jeffrey Johnson, waived the preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to a grand jury.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of the event below:

Johnson submitted a notice of appearance for Harvey for all issues concerning the case.

He also submitted a motion for a mental health evaluation and a notice of intent to use an insanity defense.

Johnson also gave notice that Harvey’s defense intends to possibly use medical experts, which attorneys are required by law to inform the court of.

The District Attorney’s Office informed the court that Harvey’s charge has been upgraded from attempted first-degree murder to first-degree murder following the death of Robin Leonard on Friday, January 29.

Leonard died as a result of the injuries she received during the alleged stabbing, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Johnson asked that Harvey’s bond be decreased.

The judge ordered that Harvey’s bond be increased to $150,000 due to the upgraded charge. She is ordered to have no contact with her biological children or any other parties.

Prosecutors asked that Harvey not be allowed to leave the state if she makes bond.

The grand jury will convene at her next court date on April 5 at 9 a.m.