Attorney: Blackjewel miners need to submit creditor forms for bankruptcy case

A miner looks on as a train hauls coal away from Cloverlick Mine 1. Blackjewel miners have not been paid in about a month. (Photo: Connor James / WYMT)

(WYMT/WJHL) – Attorney Ned Pillersdorf says Blackjewel miners need to fill out a specific form and submit it as part of the bankruptcy case.

Pillersdorf sent a letter to judge executives in Bell, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher and Perry Counties. In the letter, he asks for individual miners to submit a creditor form to the bankruptcy court, per the judge’s request.

Pillersdorf said on Facebook that miners in Virginia also need to fill out and submit the form.

The forms need to be mailed to:

Clerk

US Bankruptcy Court

300 Virginia Street East #3200

Charleston, West Virginia 25301

Attached below is a blank form you can download and print out. The judge-executive offices mentioned above will have copies as well to hand out.

(If viewing on a mobile device, click here to view the form.)