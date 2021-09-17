AT&T donates $10,000 to Northeast State Community College for scholarships

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of a statewide gift to the Foundation for the College System of Tennessee, service provider AT&T has given $10,000 to Northeast State Community College to be used for last-dollar scholarships for minorities and underserved students.

According to a release from the college, although the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs offer substantial aid to those looking to advance their education, these programs still leave some financial gaps. Students still face other costs associated with schooling such as purchasing books and other materials for class, maintaining reliable transportation and more. This donation can help with these sorts of things.

“We are grateful to AT&T and its continued support of public higher education and our students, who will benefit greatly from the company’s generosity,” stated the President of Northeast State Community College Bethany Bullock.

AT&T Tennessee President Joelle Phillips said, “We are excited to continue our support of Northeast State Community College to help more students gain the education necessary to compete for quality job opportunities and to empower more students to reach their highest potential.”

The donation from AT&T is part of a $130,000 gift from the corporation to Tennessee’s 13 community colleges. The amount is being evenly divided between the colleges in an effort to support students across the state.