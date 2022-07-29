(Courtesy of the City of Kingsport)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local Atlanta Braves fans will have a chance to see the team’s 2021 World Series trophy in person next month in Kingsport.

The Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour will make a stop in the Model City on Sunday, Aug. 14. The event will take place at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 2–5 p.m.

Fans will be able to take a picture with the trophy and enjoy ballpark-type foods, kids’ activities, and $1 rides on the Kingsport Carousel.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games to win the 2021 World Series, the franchise’s first World Series title since 1995.

For more information on the World Champions Trophy Tour, visit www.braves.com/trophytour.