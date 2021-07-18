Athletes hit the lawn Sunday for game of croquet

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Good times rolled Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. as families and friends hit the lawn at the Allandale mansion for a game of croquet.

Although the activity wasn’t a tournament, it served as a way for people to come together and have fun in the sun.

One attendee, the winner of her group’s game, gave News Channel 11 an exclusive post-game interview.

“Well, it wasn’t going too good at the start,” said Lynn Brooks. “I was behind, then I kind of gradually got up. Then, near the end, I pulled it out and came out first.”

Brooks said she plans to return next year to keep her winning title.

“I’m looking forward to next year,” she said. “Got to hold off my honor.”

She said her group attends the games each year during Fun Fest weekend.