At least two injured in fiery 11E crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At least two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on U.S. Highway 11E on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 11E and Oakdale Drive.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Ford F-150 traveling north on Oakdale crossed over 11E and colliding with a Nissan Altima that was traveling west on the highway.
A photo taken after the crash shows one of the vehicles on fire.
THP says both drivers were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center. It is unclear if a passenger in the Ford was also taken to the hospital.
This crash remains under investigation.
