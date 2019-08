SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that sent at least one person to a hospital.

VSP says it happened around 7 p.m. Monday on Route 58 in Scott County.

A truck and an SUV were involved in the crash according to police.

VSP says at least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.