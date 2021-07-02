At-home recycling may return to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a previous municipal service shut down, Kingsport residents were left without the option of at-home recycling — until one company announced a sign-up campaign that could bring the service back to the area.

Recyclops announced that its at-home recycling services will become available to Greater Kingsport residents if enough people sign the campaign, giving them the opportunity to have recyclable materials picked up from their homes every other week.

“Current problems within our country’s recycling system won’t be solved until recycling is accessible and affordable to all,” said Ryan Smith, the founder and CEO of Recyclops. “There are 44 million homes across the U.S. that lack access to convenient, affordable recycling. We’re on a mission to change that one community at a time.”

Recyclops will also provide jobs for area contractors. According to Recyclops, for every 70 households that use its services, one job is created.

The recycling service is $12 per month for pickup every other week.

To sign the launch petition to bring Recyclops to Kingsport, CLICK HERE.

Recyclops describes the company as “an Uber-like service for recyclable materials that leverages a tech-driven, smart routing app and local drivers to provide curbside recycling in rural areas.”