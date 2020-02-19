Assistant superintendent: Students back in class at Dobyns-Bennett after HVAC issue causes fire alarm evacuation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Dobyns-Bennett High School are back in class after being evacuated when the fire alarm went off on Wednesday, according to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True.

True told News Channel 11 that at 11:15 a.m., a fire alarm went off near the Pridemore Theatre at Dobyn-Bennett.

The Kingsport Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the cause to be a smoking fan motor in the HVAC system of the school.

The building was cleared and students have returned to class, according to True.