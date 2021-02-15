Assistant Chief: 1 dead after crash on Whitehead Road in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fatal crash in Sullivan County has shut down a road temporarily.

According to Assistant Chief Lee Carswell, one person died following a single vehicle crash Monday morning at the intersection of Weaver Branch Road and Whitehead Road.

Carswell said investigators are still at the scene as of 8 a.m. Traffic is being diverted in the area temporarily.

Bluff City Police Chief Greg Depew said an officer from the Bluff City Police Department is assisting at the scene.

More information is expected to be released later, according to Carswell.

