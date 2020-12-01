Assistant Fire Chief: Glade Spring fire damages home Tuesday morning

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – Victims of a Washington County, Virginia fire are being aided by the Red Cross after the fire burned through their roof Tuesday morning.

According to the Glade Spring Fire Department Station 13, firefighters were called to assist the Meadowview Fire Department at a structure fire around 3:34 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Glade Spring Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Stumbo told News Channel 11 the fire occurred in the 32000 block of Old Stage Road in Glade Spring.

Crews report the fire was under control at 3:52 a.m.

Stumbo said the fire caused extensive damage to the home, but all occupants were able to escape without harm.

The fire damaged the roof of the two-story home.

Stumbo says the Red Cross has been contacted to help provide temporary housing for the victims of the fire.

It is not yet clear if the home is considered a total loss.