Assistant Fire Chief: 2 displaced after St. Paul, Va. fire destroys home Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – Two people lost their home Tuesday after a structure fire in St. Paul, Virginia.

According to St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Travis Stanley, crews were called to the home in the 100 block of Morefield Bottom around 9:30 a.m.

Stanley said two residents of the home were able to get out of the structure. No one was injured.

Photo: St. Paul Fire Department

Crews from multiple fire departments assisted the St. Paul Fire Department in extinguishing the fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent it from spreading.

According to Stanley, the home is considered a total loss.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 1:15 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire is believed to have been electrical in origin.

The displaced residents have been in contact with the American Red Cross, who responded to the scene.

The Dante Volunteer Fire Department, Castlewood VFD and Lebanon FD also responded to the fire.