Assistant DA: Former vice mayor of town of Unicoi indicted on 3 counts of false entries on voter documents

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former vice mayor of the Town of Unicoi has been indicted and arrested on false entries on official election documents.

Prosecutors say Doug Hopson was arrested after turning himself in to authorities on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, January 12, a grand jury indicted Hopson on three counts of false entries on official registration on election documents.

The Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case due to a conflict of interest in the Unicoi County District Attorney’s Office.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Josh Rose told News Channel 11 he had been assigned to case.

Rose says Hopson bonded out of the Unicoi County Jail Thursday after posting his $5,000 bond.

The true bill indicting Hopson says the first charge stems from an incident on July 30, 2020 when Hopson allegedly made a false entry when he signed a Fail-Safe Affidavit.

Court documents say Hopson also falsely signed a poll book to vote in the Unicoi Town Precinct on both August 6 and November 3, 2020.

According to Rose, Hopson is scheduled to be arraigned in Unicoi County Circuit Court on February 23.