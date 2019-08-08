Assistance available for Buchanan Co. Blackjewel miners, families

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Assistance is now available to Blackjewel coal miners and their families in Buchanan County who have been impacted by the company’s bankruptcy.

People Incorporated of Virginia says it is now offering financial assistance to unpaid miners who live in the county, thanks to a donation from the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.

To apply, visit the Buchanan County Government Center, 4305 Slate Creek Road, on August 7th, 8th, 9th, or 12th between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

CORRECTION: Previous posts about financial assistance for Blackjewel employees in Buchanan County listed application… Posted by People Incorporated of Virginia on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Applicants will need to bring documentation of having been a recently terminated Blackjewel employee and proof of residence in Buchanan County.

People Incorporated and county staff will be on hand to assist with the application process.

Additionally, the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board is offering back-to-school help. The agency says affected Blackjewel workers who reside in Buchanan County can receive a voucher for children’s shoes. The vouchers will cover the cost of one pair of shoes from Shoe Sensation for each child in the affected household.

If you have been affected by the Blackjewel bankruptcy and are a resident of Buchanan County, you may be eligible to… Posted by Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board Area 1 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Shoes can be obtained in Room 307 of the Booth Building, 1195 Edgewater Drive in Grundy.

The vouchers are thanks to a donation by Sun Coke Energy.

To get a voucher, you will need to bring a photo ID, documentation of employment at Blackjewel, and verification of dependent children entering the 2019-2020 school year.

For more information, call 276-964-7508.

