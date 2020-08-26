Assault case dismissed against Volunteer Pawn manager

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A judge has dismissed a case against Daryl Lovelace, the business manager of Volunteer Pawn who was charged with assault after an incident at the pawnshop that led to days of protests.

Lovelace pleaded not guilty to the assault charge in July. The case was dismissed Wednesday afternoon.

Lovelace allegedly told a group of people inside the pawnshop to leave, prompting a heated exchange. Johnson City police said he went to the front door to block other individuals from entering and was knocked off balance when a female tried to exit through the door. Officers say he then “grabbed her arm and spun her to the ground.”

A criminal summons for assault was issued to Lovelace but he was not arrested.