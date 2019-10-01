Asphalt maintenance project to begin Wednesday in Rock Springs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road work may impact traffic in the Rock Springs community this week.

City officials say an asphalt maintenance project will begin Tuesday in the Rock Springs area between Rock Springs Road, Rock Springs Drive, and Interstate 26.

The project will also include all neighborhood streets off Blakley Drive.

According to the city, the project’s estimated completion date is Friday.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.