GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new furniture store is opening in Gray in just a few days.

The new Ashley HomeStore Clearance Center in Gray, Tennessee has said in a Facebook post they will open their doors Thursday and have a large clearance sale to celebrate.

OPENING Thursday 8/8/19!Ashley Homestore Clearance Center in Gray! We won’t have a sign on the building, but we will be… Posted by Ashley HomeStore Clearance Center Gray TN on Friday, August 2, 2019

The store’s sign will not be on the building yet, but a large tent will be outside of the store.

🌟🌟OPENING 8/8/19🌟🌟Our crew is working tirelessly to prepare for our Opening at the NEW Ashley HomeStore Clearance… Posted by Ashley HomeStore Clearance Center Gray TN on Friday, August 2, 2019